Goose egg addling underway in Okanagan

The Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program is underway in its 14th year of population control of non-migratory Canadian Geese. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

The egg addling program a part of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program (OVGMP) is underway between Vernon and Osoyoos to control non-migratory Canada Geese populations throughout the Okanagan.

The program, which is now in its 14th year, targets geese that are not native to the region, said program co-ordinator Kate Hagmeier.

Egg addling involves shaking eggs or coating them with a non-toxic biodegradable corn oil within two weeks of incubation that renders them non-viable. This process is supported by the U.S. Humane Society.

“These are hybrid offspring that were introduced in the 1960s and ’70s,” the City of Vernon said in a statement.

Addling is a critical component of goose population management and is the most minimally invasive form of population control. It is part of the City of Vernon’s long-term regional strategy for preventing the goose population – which sits around 2,500 birds — from growing out of control in the Okanagan Valley.

More than 17,000 eggs have been addled in the valley in the past 13 years. This equates to an estimated 10,000-13,000 geese not entering the population, including thousands of offspring.

Members of the public are not to addle any eggs as the processes must adhere to the strict rules established by the federal government. A permit from the federal government is required for crews to proceed with addling.

The public is asked to report lone geese, pairs of geese or nest locations on private or public land by emailing coordinator@okanagangooseplan.com or calling 1-877-943-3209.

For those who spot a nest on their private property are to fill out a permission form — available on okanagangooseplan.com — to give crews access to the nest.

The OGVMP is a partnership between the City of Vernon, Central Okanagan Regional District, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, District of West Kelowna, City of Kelowna, City of Penticton, Distract of Lake Country, Town of Osoyoos, Town of Oliver, District of Peachland, District of Summerland, Westbank First Nation, Greater Vernon Water and the District of Coldstream.

