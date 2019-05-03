GoFundMe camapign to help family who lost home in fire

A house fire in the Trader’s Cover area on the west side of Okanagan Lake Wednesday evening has left a family of five homeless and with nothing. Now a GoFundMe campaign has started to help them.

A fundraising campaign has started for a couple and their three children whose house burned down in Trader’s Cove on the west side of Okanagan Lake earlier this week.

Co-workers of the couple, Patrick and Caroline Lacey, have lunched a GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of raising $10,000 to help the family.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Dog dies in fire that destroyed home on Westside Road

Their home on Westside Road was gutted by fire Wednesday evening and the family lost everything, including their pet dog.

“Patrick and Caroline have worked and dedicated themselves to Bear Creek provincial campground and to our company (Kaloya Contracting) for many years,” say campaign organizers on the fundraising web page. “This family lost everything including their family pet. They watched helplessly while the fire crews did their job.”

The couple had insurance but the GoFundMe campaign is aimed at helping them recover as quickly as possible.

The money will help the family rebuild their lives while the insurance company investigates the fire, say organizers.

“We are hoping we can raise funds to help them get back on their feet quickly,” says the campaign posting, listed under Help the Lacey’s rebuild their lives. “They need everything from clothes to toothpaste to linens.”

Donations to the campaign can be made at the GoFundMe page and can also be dropped off at Bear Creek Provincial Park.

