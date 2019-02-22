Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

North Island police say a girl was heard asking for help on Friday in radio transmissions deemed suspicious.

Campbell River RCMP are asking for information about the mysterious signals, which were reported to police at around 3 p.m.

Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a media release that a “youth female was heard on the radio channel stating ‘Help my Dad’ twice.”

When a local company monitoring the channel responded, the girl said her name was Connie and her father was Ty, or possibly Ky, and that “he is the boss.”

The company kept monitoring the channel, but there were no further transmissions.

The signal most likely came off a repeater on Mt. Washington, suggesting a large area from Comox to Sayward where the transmission could have originated from, Johnson said.

Anyone who has any information or who can identify these people are asked to contactCampbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

