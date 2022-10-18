Dog dressed as a lobster (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Get ready for a spooky paw-rade at Unleashed Brewing, Kelowna

It’s Howl-oween season

A very spooky puppy dog parade will be paw-trolling the Kelowna brewery district on Oct. 30.

Unleashed, the dog friendly pub, is hosting the first annual Spooktacular Dog Parade to raise funds for Paws it Forward.

Bring a pooch in costume for a march around the block, starting at 2p.m.

There will be a photo booth set up with a professional paw-tographer and prizes for the scariest costume, the funniest costume and the best home-made costume.

One dollar from every beer flight or jar bone broth sold will be donated to Paws it Forward. Additionally, adoptable dogs from Paws it Forward will be attending the event.

All dogs mush be on a leash and should be comfortable in their costume and in crowds, said Unleashed. The brewery suggests having your dog try on their costume prior to the event.

“If your dog is uncomfortable or isn’t too fond of the costume, it’s best not to make them wear it,” said Unleashed.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
