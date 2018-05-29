Get active in West Kelowna

The city is encouraging residents to exercise for a chance to win a prize

The City of West Kelowna is asking residents to move their muscles this week.

Join the City of West Kelowna Recreation and Culture Saturday, June 2 for National Health and Fitness Day. National Health and Fitness Day is an initiative to make Canada the fittest nation on earth.

Help celebrate National Health and Fitness Day by posting a picture of yourself, your friends or your family on social media taking part in any of the free recreation activities listed below for a chance to win a fitness prize pack courtesy of the City of West Kelowna Recreation and Culture, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.

Free recreation activities in West Kelowna:

Hiking: Glen Canyon, Kalamoir or Rose Valley Regional Parks or the Mt. Boucherie trails.

Water activities: Gellatly Aquatic Park or Kids Care Spray Park

Pickleball: Lakeview Heights Courts or the Mt. Boucherie Courts after 12:00 p.m.

Beach Volleyball: Willow Beach

Tennis: Lakeview Heights Tennis Club, Last Mt. Court, Mt. Boucherie Tennis Court or the Shannon Lake Tennis Courts

Mountain Biking: Rose Valley Trails

