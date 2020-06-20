Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Coalmont campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

More than a dozen RCMP officers responded Friday night (June 19) to an incident in Coalmont involving a distressed woman, a gun and knife.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes, a woman staying at the Granite Creek campsite allegedly confronted other campers with a knife before retrieving a rifle from her trailer.

Hughes said police were told the woman was upset because her dog died.

“She became convinced that someone in the campground poisoned her dog.”

Two officers from the Princeton detachment responded immediately. Officers from Keremeos, Penticton and Oliver were also dispatched.

“As it so happened there were also eight members of a gang task force from the Lower Mainland driving through Princeton,” Hughes explained.

Those officers were returning home from an incident, elsewhere in the Okanagan, and they also responded.

“That’s a lot of cops.”

The woman allegedly retreated to her trailer, refusing to come out.

She eventually surrendered, and was taken into custody, by Princeton RCMP.

The woman, 47, is facing possible charges related to weapons and uttering threats.

She was released Saturday morning on conditions.

Hughes said the drama unfolded over the course of two hours. During that time police attempted to clear out the campground, for public safety – but not everyone complied.

“Several campers refused to evacuate.”

Most Read