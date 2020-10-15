GALLERY: Record smashed with $21K drive-thru breakfast event in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP helped serve breakfast at the United Way’s annual Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser at the Vernon Lodge Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Twitter) The annual United Way Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, raised more than $21,000 to support local charities and initiatives. (Contributed) The annual United Way Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, raised more than $21,000 to support local charities and initiatives. (Contributed) The annual United Way Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, raised more than $21,000 to support local charities and initiatives. (Contributed)

A 19-year record was smashed when the United Way North Okanagan Drive Thru breakfast raised more than $21,000 Thursday.

“Amazing response this year that will provide vital funding to local charities and initiatives serving our most vulnerable,” Community Impact and Poverty Reduction manager Naomi Woodland said following the event Oct. 15.

In 2019, the fundraiser, which supports around 20 local charities and initiatives serving the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in the North Okanagan, raised more than $15,000.

Last week, the event in Penticton raised more than $17,500.

“Another amazing feat especially with the pandemic and COVID-19 protocols in place,” Woodland said in a statement. “Thank you to the few local MLA’s, MPs and mayors who attended to help us make these events successful.”

This year’s event by United Way Southern Interior BC served up Tim Hortons coffee and treats and the iconic breakfast bag packed with donated food, coupons and grand prizes.

Buried in one bag was a $1,000 “Invest Your Way” prize courtesy of Valley First (unfortunately, it wasn’t in this reporter’s) .

READ MORE: United Way serves Vernon breakfast for a cause

READ MORE: Vernon head-shaving fundraiser surpasses goal

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.