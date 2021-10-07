Funtastic gives Vernon organizations a boost

Nearly $6K in funds divvied up between two local groups

The Canadian Mental Health Association and Kokanee Swim Club were awarded funds through Funtastic’s Community Grant Program this month. (Contributed)

It may have been a quiet summer as COVID-19 cancelled Funtastic for the second year in a row, but the staff and volunteers behind the slo-pitch and music festival were still hard at work doing what they do best; supporting the community.

The Funtastic Sports Society recently presented two cheques to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and the Kokanee Swim Club through its grant program.

The board of directors wanted to ensure that even though it was game over for the festival, they were still able to give back to the community. So, they sold raffle tickets throughout June.

The swim club was awarded its fifth grant from Funtastic. This year, the grant was valued at $2,500 to buy swim lane ropes.

The CMHA was granted $3,451 to buy equipment for its ‘Keepin Local’ Adventure Group. Items on the organization’s shopping list include inflatable paddleboards, life jackets, backpacks and shade tents.

This is the third time CMHA has been awarded funds through Funtastic’s grant program.

Planning is already underway for a June 30-July 3 2022 Funtastic event.

Registration is now open for the Slo-pitch tournament at funtasticsports.ca while the lineup for the A&W Music Festival is yet to be announced.

