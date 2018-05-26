Funds announced to help B.C.’s creative industry

Amplify B.C. will provide money to help artists in several creative areas

By Matthew Abrey

Thanks to $7.5 million in funding from the provincial government earlier this year, the artistic support organization Creative BC has announced the launch of its first two Amplify BC funding programs.

Another two funding programs through Amplify B.C. will be announced later.

Amplify BC is the province’s new music fund administered by Creative BC that will support those working in the province’s music industry.

“Creative BC’s priorities are to unite and champion our province’s creative economy,” said Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC. “Through in-depth consultations with a wide variety of music industry stakeholders, Amplify BC programs have been developed and will now roll out to applicants in support of B.C.’s dynamic music sector.”

The organization aims to provide professional expertise and business support to strengthen BC’s motion picture, interactive digital, music and publishing sectors.

For more information, or to apply for funding, visit https://www.creativebc.com/programs/amplify-bc.

