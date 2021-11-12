Fundraiser launched for Kelowna teen attacked, robbed on Rail Trail

The 17-year-old suffered a fractured skull and a collapsed lung, according to the GoFundMe page

A fundraiser launched for a Kelowna teen who was attacked on the Rail Trail has raised almost $20,000 in just two days.

The 17-year-old — identified on the GoFundMe page only by his first name, Dallas — was riding his bike down the trail on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when he was assaulted by two men who stole his bike, shoes and phone.

Police say Dallas sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital. The fundraiser page says he suffered a fractured skull and collapsed lung.

He was released from hospital on Thursday.

“His friends were there for him and very happy to see him. Dallas is so thankful and for now, he is going to focus on resting and healing,” reads an update from fundraiser organizer Amber Biglow.

The RCMP is still searching for the two men involved in the attack and asks anyone with any information about the incident to contact the unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen seriously injured after attack, robbery on Rail Trail

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaOkanagan