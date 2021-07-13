Fundraiser for two families who lost everything in Penticton fire

Four families were burned out of their homes in a complex fire on Maples Street June 29. A fundraiser is being held for two of the families Wednesday, July 14 at Super Wash. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Debbie Ramsay will be at Super Wash on Main on Wednesday, July 14, selling prize tickets and hot dogs to help out two families who lost everything in the Maples fire last month.

Hot dogs will be for sale by donation and the prizes to be won will be on display at a table set up at Super Wash from 10 a.m. to at least 4 p.m.

Ramsay said she had to help these two families who lost their home and all their belongings in the June 29 blaze.

“They didn’t have content insurance, so they don’t have anything. It’s devastating. I’m really hoping the community will come out to support them,” said Ramsay. The two families who have children will be looking for new places to live. But rentals in Penticton are hard to find in the best of times, but it’s even harder to find in the summer months, said Ramsay.

Several items have been donated for the cause.

Super Wash on Main, at 1981 Main, has donated hot dogs and buns for hot dogs by donation.

“One hundred per cent is going right to these families.”

Ramsay has reached out to as many people as she can, including a local Indigenous artist Nika Rain who has donated hand-painted wine glasses and mugs for the prize. There is also an Indigenous blanket, different coffees and teas donated, and a brand new set of pots and pans.

A large fire erupted at a multi-household residential building on June 29 evening on Maple Street.

The blaze at the three-storey multiplex was reported just after 5 p.m. and affected four three-storey attached homes. Some pets are believed to be killed in the fire.

Within 20 minutes, flames and black smoke began billowing from the building. The flames burned through the second and third floors as well as through the roof. Penticton firefighters were able to put the flames out within an hour but damage was extensive to the four units.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

