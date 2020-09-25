A funding strategy has been approved for the planned new cultural centre in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)

Funding plan approved for downtown Vernon cultural centre

The funding strategy includes $4 million to be raised in the community

A funding strategy has been approved for the construction and operation of the planned Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

After nearly four hours of debate and discussion Wednesday evening, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) settled on a revised funding scheme for the building’s construction at 2910 32nd Avenue, and for its projected ongoing operational costs.

The approved capital funding strategy accounts for $39.5 million and includes:

  • Borrowing $25 million (approved in 2018 by referendum)
  • Investing in $8.5 million Canada Infrastructure Program – Community, Culture and Recreation Grant
  • $2 million in other grants
  • $4 million in fundraising and donations

READ MORE: Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

The funding plan sticks to the results of a 2018 referendum that limits Greater Vernon taxpayer funding to $25 million in borrowing, with the remainder of the funding to come from grants and fundraising.

In May, the project team was directed to reduce the building’s square footage by up to 20 per cent to save on costs. Four stakeholder workshops were held, during which the centre’s total square footage was reduced by 21 per cent by shifting to more flexible and adaptable spaces that can be used for multiple purposes.

Exhibition spaces will be designed to be flexible, with moveable walls, and classroom spaces will also serve as meeting rooms and backstage areas for performances. The decision was also made to leave the archives vault in its current location and increase public access to archival documents through digitization and remote terminals in the new building.

While cutting down on the building’s size reduced some of the projected operational costs, GVAC unanimously agreed to provide and additional $286,000 in taxpayer funds annually to cover utility, maintenance and programming costs.

“Submitting grant applications does not guarantee we will be successful in securing the funding, but deciding upon these vital details is an important milestone in the project,” said GVAC Chair Akbal Mund. “Without these approved strategies, our application would be incomplete, so tonight’s decisions were an integral step towards the success of the project.”

READ MORE: Vernon chamber continues calls to expand provincial park

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

Just Posted

Funding plan approved for downtown Vernon cultural centre

The funding strategy includes $4 million to be raised in the community

Support keeps Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch afloat through fall

The ranch hit hard by COVID-19 will stay open through October, possibly December

Morning Start: There is a Hot Pink Lake in Australia

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

PHOTOS: Windstorm blows through Kelowna

Photos from readers in the Central Okanagan following Wednesday night’s storm

Halloween festivities cancelled at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre

Physical distancing guidelines would not be attainable while holding the annual trick-or-treat event

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

Kelowna RCMP warn public as gift card scam season comes

“Gift cards are for gifts, not payments,” Kelowna RCMP said

Osoyoos model train attraction wins Tripadvisor award

Desert Model Railroad wins nod for Traveller’s Choice

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hedley man advertises bounty on rats

One rat tail will net five dollars

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Most Read