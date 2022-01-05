Frozen Shuswap Lake beautiful but fire chief warns of dangers

Temperatures forecast to warm heading towards weekend

The weather was cold but the smiles were wide.

A few dozen people could be seen on the snow-covered ice of Salmon Arm Bay on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The modes of transportation were varied, with some people donning skates to play hockey on hastily cleared rinks, while others were on cross-country skis, thick-tired ‘fat bikes’ or snow shoes.

With wind and cloudy skies the temperature didn’t lend itself to loitering or lingering too long.

Laura Derksen braves the cold on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 as she watches her grandson Tim Grant play hockey on a rink ready-made for him. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Laura Derksen braves the cold on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 as she watches her grandson Tim Grant play hockey on a rink ready-made for him. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The temperature is expected to warm up throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the fire department encourages people to stay off the lake. If people are going to be on it, they should “do it cautiously and stay close to the shore.”

He said it’s difficult to predict how thick or thin the ice is in different areas and the thickness can change quickly with changes in temperature or lake movement.

In February of 2021, cold temperatures combined with no snow, so clear ice drew many members of the community to the bay.

Read more: VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Read more: Memories of the frozen Shuswap Lake


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cross country skiinghockeySalmon ArmShuswap Lake

Previous story
Princeton residents could face a 70% tax increase in 2022, due to flood bills
Next story
4.7 magnitude earthquake recorded off west coast of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Amid frigid weather in the Okanagan, Vernon firefighters are offering tips for managing freezing water lines and avoiding carbon monoxide buildup. (Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 photo)
Vernon firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior home sales continue at record highs as prices soar

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Morning Star file photo)
Arrest made in Vernon break and enters, vehicle theft

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the scene of a sudden death downtown. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)
Police investigating sudden death in downtown Vernon