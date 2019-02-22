GoFundMe

From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS

Michelle Kam has ties to the Lake Country community

  • Feb. 22, 2019 10:15 a.m.
A woman with ties to Lake Country needs the community’s help after developing an aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis.

In August, Michelle Kam was “was struck down by very aggressive MS. She has been in the hospital since that time,” according to her GoFundMe page.

Kam, who now lives in Kelowna, is in need of a wheelchair and physiotherapy will not be covered, the GoFundMe said.

Lisa Daniels, a resident of Lake Country, has known Kam since Grade 4. She said Kam went to both Peter Greer Elementary and George Elliot and played hockey and soccer in the community.

The GoFundMe has raised $2,100 of its $100,000 goal as of Friday morning.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/3bkrj-michelle039s-journey.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
