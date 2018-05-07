The free two-day cultural festival returns on the weekend of July 21 and 22. -Image: Fresh Coast

Fresh Coast festival returns to Kelowna

The event brings hip-hop culture into the Okanagan limelight

By Matthew Abrey

The Fresh Coast festival is coming back for its third year, and it’s aiming to bring hip-hop culture into the Okanagan limelight.

The free two-day cultural festival returns on the weekend of July 21-22, and boasts a wide range of artistic mediums and performances. The event, which is organized by LMNO Productions, the Coast to Coast Foundation and Mamas for Mamas, aims to inspire dance, music, art, photography, filmmaking, spoken word and other forms of expression through a hip-hop-focused showcase.

City Park will once again be the main venue for the family-friendly festival, providing a beachfront backdrop for the competing artists to show off their skills.

There will also be local food and vendors on-site for spectators to visit all weekend.

For more information, www.freshcoast.ca/info

