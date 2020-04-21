Free toilet paper offered alongside takeout at Lake Country restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

You can now get two essentials at a Lake Country restaurant: delicious food and toilet paper.

Viva Mexicana started offering complimentary toilet paper for orders over $20 on April 7, and it has since taken off.

The restaurant’s manager Jake Searcy said many residents think it’s funny.

He said the idea came up when he and the restaurant’s owner were building a tower with toilet paper rolls.

“It was the second day we were back open… and then she just said ‘we should give a free roll of toilet paper for takeout orders over $20’ and I said ‘that’s a great idea’.”

“It’s our way of giving back to the community in a fun way, just to put some smiles on people’s faces, especially since the last month has been pretty tough for everyone,” he added.

Searcy also said not everyone takes a roll, but that they’ve been successful in getting people to laugh at least a little. But of course, there are some who don’t find it as funny as others, he said.

“It’s 99 per cent good feedback, but there are a few people who think it’s not that funny. I can understand it from their perspective, but it’s not our intent to make people upset. Honestly, it’s just to make sure people are stocked up and smiling.”

“It’s just a funny little thing we decided to do.”

He added besides their regular menu, Viva Mexicana will also start offering taco and enchilada kits for families to put together and enjoy starting next week.

The restaurant is open for takeout orders, as well as deliveries.

For more information on the restaurant’s menu and hours, visit their website.

