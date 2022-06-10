Free concert at Kelowna’s Prospera Place to wind down Canada Day

Canada Day is right around the corner and the festivities in downtown Kelowna will end with a free concert at Prospera Place.

The Kelowna City Concert Band, conducted by music director Robert Payne, will be the headlining act. This year, the band also features the Slide Rule Trombone Quartet.

Every Canada Day from 1894 to 2020 (except for the war years), the band has performed. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band couldn’t be more excited to be playing again on Canada’s birthday.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Prospera Place on Friday, June 1 and admission is free.

CanadaCanada DayCity of KelownaConcertsKelowna