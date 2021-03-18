Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Incident north of Merritt may involve an impaired driver

Traffic may be slow going on Highway 97C following a vehicle rollover north of Merritt.

According to reports, the rollover occurred in the 7300 block of Highway 97C, and may involved an impaired driver. RCMP have been notified.

There are reportedly four patients, most of whom are in stable condition. An air ambulance that was originally called to the scene, but has since been canceled.

It is unclear whether the incident involves more than one vehicle.

The Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more information. The incident is not yet noted on the DriveBC website.

