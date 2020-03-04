Four new sports fields coming to Lake Country

A gravel track is also planned to be built around one of the larger sports fields

The Central Okanagan School District has received permission from the Agriculture Land Commission (ALC) to create four new sports fields at George Elliot Secondary School and the future H.S. Grenda Middle School.

Three of the fields will be developed and reconfigured to standardized sports fields at the two school sites, which are located near each other in Lake Country. The fourth field is planned to be a larger sports field for students.

A large gravel sports track is also planned to be built around the perimeter of the larger sports field. The track will be shared between students at both of the schools.

The Central Okanagan School District said funding for gravel track will have to be discussed in future budgets.

In November, Kelowna-based Maple Reinders Constructors was awarded a tender to build the future $27.4 million Grenda Middle School.

To learn more about the project, you can visit the school district’s website.

