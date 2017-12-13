Four-month-old baby girl stabbed in Toronto

The baby, a man and a woman in serious condition

Police say a four-month-old girl, a man and a woman are in serious condition following a stabbing in west Toronto.

Toronto police say the incident took place at least in part in the lobby of a residential building near the Sherway Gardens mall, and that residents of the building were involved.

Police spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says it appears the baby was also ”assaulted in another manner.”

He says the woman is believed to be behind the attack.

Hopkinson would not comment on the relationship between the three people.

He also said it’s too early to discuss charges.

“We’re just trying to save people’s lives right now,” he said.

Previous story
BC Housing working quickly to redesign Kelowna project for the homeless
Next story
Eyes on Kelowna’s crime hotspots considered in budget

Just Posted

BC Housing working quickly to redesign Kelowna project for the homeless

They are working on “improving the appearance of the building, including landscaping.”

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Suspect identified in brazen daytime robbery

The suspect is 32-year-old Dale Christopher MacPherson of Peachland

Kelowna-developed app brings static images to life

Maxogram links static images to video for a whole new take on marketing and information

The Okanagan may not get snow for Christmas

You may not want to bet on having a White Christmas

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Introducing an in-depth look at who is affected and what can be done

DeHart: New downtown stop for unique beer and wine products

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at the local business scene in her weekly column

Visit with Santa amidst the Big White snow

Snow lovers can head up to Big White this month to visit with Santa

Four-month-old baby girl stabbed in Toronto

The baby, a man and a woman in serious condition

Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

What were Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

Democrat wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset

Democrat Doug Jones wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset against Roy Moore

Warriors ground Rockets in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw scores five in the third period to down Kelowna in Rockets’ third game of prairie road trip

Horgan says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers

B.C. is developing its rules on recreational marijuana

Dedicated volunteers look for clues

Police appreciate work of those who provide extra eyes for missing women investigations.

Most Read