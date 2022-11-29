Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)

Four long-term care homes in Kelowna with communicable disease outbreaks

One facility has an outbreak of repsiratory infections, the other three with COVID-19 outbreaks

Two Kelowna seniors’ facilities are on Interior Health’s list of communicable disease outbreaks.

Spring Valley Care Centre has a COVID-19 outbreak in its Pioneer Unit.

Three Links Manor is dealing with a respiratory infection outbreak in the entire facility.

Both long-term care homes had their outbreaks declared on Nov. 28.

Village at Mill Creek and Sun Pointe Village remain on the list of outbreaks in Interior Health.

Both facilities had COVID-19 outbreaks declared earlier this month.

COVID-19 Health Kelowna Seniors

