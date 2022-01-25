Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino

Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain

CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six people were onboard a water taxi that crashed near Tofino on Tuesday morning.

At 9:27 a.m., the Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain, public affairs officer Lt. Pamela Hogan told the Westerly News.

She said Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Ann responded to the scene and located the 25-foot water taxi and six passengers, four of whom were injured, though the extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Hogan said the Coast Guard transported all six passengers to Tofino’s First Street Dock where they were transferred to emergency health services for treatment.

She added that the Coast Guard towed the water taxi to Tofino.



