Former Spallumcheen councillor dedicated to community

The traits of someone dedicated to public service certainly fit Dave Brew, according to former Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Will Hansma.

Brew, a three-term councillor under Hansma from 2002-2008, died Jan. 27 at the age of 84.

“He was on a number of different committees and I knew whatever committee I put him on, he would put a lot of effort into it,” said Hansma. “He did a lot of work in the background, he was very devoted to parks and recreation. He was a good councillor and a very good man.”

Born in the Isle of Man in 1937, Brew immigrated to Canada as a farm worker and settled in Alberta. He joined the Red Deer Fire Department in 1960, serving the community for seven years. He went on to pursue many business endeavours in the oil and gas industry before going back to his love of farming when he settled on Larkin Cross Road.

Brew was a huge supporter of community sports, donating his time and knowledge. He loved watching his children and grandkids in their various sporting activities.

He also gave back to the township by serving on council for three, three-year terms. In 2011, he ran for mayor against incumbent Janice Brown, losing by only 90 votes.

“Dave was passionate about and loved his community,” said current Coun. Todd York, who served on council with Brew. “He fought for what he believed in and he worked to make Spall the best place it could be. It was a pleasure serving with Dave. I learned a lot from him.”

Brew is survived by his wife Elaine, to whom he was married for 61 years; three sons, Terry (Janet), Don (Kristina) and Jamey; his siblings who all reside in Isle of Man, Donald (Wendy), Arthur (Pauline), Irene, Averil (Ken), and Brian (Linda); cherished grandchildren, Tiffany (Scott), Nichole (Dylan) and Bryan; three great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Lydia and Harrison; two step great-grandchildren, Westley and Anders; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tracy May in 1964; his parents, Henry and Elsie; beloved grandmother, “Ma”; and two sisters, Kathleen and Sandra.

A Celebration of Life for Brew will be held at a later date.

