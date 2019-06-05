Former motorcycle racer Richard Day had multiple crashes during his racing career. (Supplied / Richard Day)

Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Richard Day lives with PTSD and is looking to help others

Post traumatic stress disorder is something Richard Day is very familiar with.

Though he has no official therapeutic training for PTSD, he’s taking steps to help both himself and others who are living in the Okanagan and living with the disorder by starting a PTSD support group.

“I want to bring attention to it, because I’ve almost suicided several times because of it, and I’ve lost four friends to PTSD,” Day said.

“It’s hard. I know the full details and I want to help others and talk positive and leave negativity behind.”

A former motorcycle racer, Day suffered multiple accidents during his career. He hopes to invite people living with PTSD, from first responders to veterans, for a simple meet-up of people going through similar feelings, share a coffee, make friends and focus on positivity.

The PTSD support group is in the early stages of development, with no official meeting spot or time yet, but Day is looking to organize multiple support groups in Rutland and Vernon.

Day said he hopes to involve registered counsellors and caregivers eventually, but the first steps are to get people together for a simple coffee and simple conversations.

Studies suggest nearly one out of 10 Canadians may develop PTSD at some point in their lives, and Day is hoping to help those in the Okanagan anyway he can.

Day can be reached at 778-692-4889 for more information, or as an outlet for anyone looking to talk about PTSD.

