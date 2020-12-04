Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster children

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

The Okanagan area social worker accused of allegedly stealing money from foster children now has criminal charges brought against him.

The Kelowna RCMP began its investigation into Robert Riley Saunders back in March of 2018, while he was still employed with the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Following a review of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service has approved thirteen charges against Saunders including ten counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, one count of breach of trust and one count of uttering a forged document.

Saunders, who was believed to be working at a golf course in Alberta earlier this year, was arrested by RCMP in that province and is being brought back to B.C. to appear before a Kelowna Provincial Court next week.

Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP, said the investigation was long and laborious and was led by the fraud section of the serious crime unit.

READ MORE: Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

In October, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alan Ross approved a settlement for more than 100 foster children who were alleged victims of Saunders.

Numerous lawsuits were filed leading up to the settlement, alleging Saunders had moved them from stable homes in order to make them eligible for financial benefits from the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The statements of claim alleged Saunders stole the funds deposited into their accounts, leaving the foster children homeless, subject to physical and sexual abuse and vulnerable to addiction.

The notice of settlement says each member will get a basic $25,000 payment and those who are Indigenous will get an additional $44,000.

Further damages could be paid to those who experienced homelessness, psychological harm, sexual exploitation, injury, or whose education was delayed, the settlement says.

Both Saunders and the Ministry of Children and Family Development were named as defendants in the lawsuits.

Saunders was hired by the ministry in 1996 and transferred to Kelowna in 2001. He was fired in 2018.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.