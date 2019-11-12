The man’s next scheduled appearance is Nov. 26. (File)

Former Kelowna Mountie has breach of trust case moved again

The former Mountie is facing seven misconduct charges from incidents during his time as an officer

A former Kelowna Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust by a public officer has had his case moved two weeks forward for the second time in a month.

The man, who can’t be named due to a publication ban that protects any information that could identify his alleged victims, did not appear in court for the brief appearance on Tuesday.

His counsel Wade Jenson was granted another two-week adjournment in the case.

According to the Crown, the man is accused of committing the incidents between October 2015 and August 2016 while he was working as a police officer.

At this point, the Crown has not revealed the reasons for the charges.

Having local Crown prosecutors handle the case of a former Kelowna officer is seen as a conflict of interest. As such, the charges were approved by a Crown prosecutor from Kamloops in early September who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service.

The man left the RCMP in August 2017 after he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

The former officer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 26.

– With files from Connor Trembley

