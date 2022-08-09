Former Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent dies at 73

He was known for his unwavering advocacy and support of students with diverse abilities

Long-serving, former superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) Dr. Ron Rubadeau passed away on Wednesday after a multi-year battle with serious health issues.

He was 73.

A media release from COPS states the board of education, administrative council, district staff, teachers, support staff and retired colleagues have expressed their condolences to the Rubadeau family.

Rubadeau served COPS for 29 years, including superintendent from 1996-2006. He was known for his unwavering advocacy and support of students with diverse abilities. He also spelled out many of his ideas for transformative change through published articles.

A proud moment for Rubadeau was when the district achieved a Guinness World Record for planting the most trees at one time with all 22,000 students planting multiple trees to replace the loss of forest, resulting from Kelowna’s 2003 fire.

At Rubadeau’s request, there will be no public service. To honour his memory, a donation to the Okanagan Humane Society or another charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.

