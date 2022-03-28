Food and music hub planned for downtown Kelowna updates plans

A food and music hub proposed for downtown Kelowna nearly two years ago is back before the city’s development and planning department.

Developers behind Revelry Food+Music Hub first submitted plans for their restaurant, music hall, and urban ballroom proposal in August 2020. A development permit for facade improvements at 1383 Ellis Street, which includes an updated design, was submitted to city staff last week.

A statement on the developers’ website states “since first submitting our application in August 2020, the landscape has changed considerably. Factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s wildfires throughout British Columbia, supply chain issues, labour shortages, and inflation are just a few drivers that have required us to adjust our plans from the original submission.”

An opening date for Revelry Food+Music Hub has not yet been announced.

