Conceptual rendering for redesign of building facade for Revelry Food+Music Hub. (Norman Goddard Architect+Design)

Conceptual rendering for redesign of building facade for Revelry Food+Music Hub. (Norman Goddard Architect+Design)

Food and music hub planned for downtown Kelowna updates plans

Revelry Food+Music Hub first submitted plans in summer 2020

A food and music hub proposed for downtown Kelowna nearly two years ago is back before the city’s development and planning department.

Developers behind Revelry Food+Music Hub first submitted plans for their restaurant, music hall, and urban ballroom proposal in August 2020. A development permit for facade improvements at 1383 Ellis Street, which includes an updated design, was submitted to city staff last week.

A statement on the developers’ website states “since first submitting our application in August 2020, the landscape has changed considerably. Factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s wildfires throughout British Columbia, supply chain issues, labour shortages, and inflation are just a few drivers that have required us to adjust our plans from the original submission.”

An opening date for Revelry Food+Music Hub has not yet been announced.

Read More: A new ‘King’ is on tap for Kelowna as restaurant sets to open this summer

Read More: Kelowna-based company proposing 4 residential developments in Upper Mission

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownadevelopmentFoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkKelownaLive musicMusic

Previous story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire

Just Posted

Pilots abound in the family of Vernon resident Lois Weixl. Three of her grandsons – the Shavers, top row, second from left to right – were slated to drop the ceremonial faceoff puck on Canadian Forces Appreciation Night in Toronto Sunday, March 27, prior to the NHL game between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. (Weixl Family photo)
Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs

Conceptual rendering for redesign of building facade for Revelry Food+Music Hub. (Norman Goddard Architect+Design)
Food and music hub planned for downtown Kelowna updates plans

(Kelowna Rockets/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets snap seven-game losing streak

Site plan showing proposed development (Highstreet Ventures)
Kelowna-based company proposing 4 residential developments in Upper Mission