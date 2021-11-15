Flooding along Coldwater River forces evacuations in Merritt

Flooding along the Coldwater River has prompted an evacuation order in Merritt.

An initial order issued by the city in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 15, was for residences along the river’s 200 year flood plain, South of Nicola Avenue. Affected residents were asked to leave the area immediately.

An updated order released at just before 7 a.m. was for the evacuation of all of Colletteville.

“Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose,” reads the latest order. “Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk.

“If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

The city warned all Colletteville residents were required to evacuate, and that the order was being enforced by the RCMP.

Evacuees were asked to proceed north to Kamloops on Highway 5 and register with Kamloops Emergency Support Services located at McArthur Island (1655 Island Parkway).

Limited group accommodations were available at the city’s Civic Centre, with the city working to bring in additional cots.

