Flood Watch: Kelowna’s state of emergency day 3

A 31-year-old Kelowna woman and her dog remain missing as it is feared the two may have been swept away by the fast-moving waters of Mission Creek.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen at 8 a.m. on June 14 leaving her home on Dougall Road South near the Mission Greenway. She was with her dog, a German shepherd, ‘JJ’.

“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Mike Della-Paolera. “While searching the area, COSAR rescued over-turned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the local state of emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to stay away from Mission Creek.”

Mission Creek drops

While Mission Creek’s water levels began dropping Wednesday afternoon to 1.5 metres from a height of more than 2 metres the day before on June 14, the flood risk still remains.

A local state of emergency was called on Tuesday afternoon due to isolated flooding in Mission Creek, Scotty Creek, and the upper reaches of Mill Creek. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre remains active and city crews are inspecting bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather.

Wednesday did not see much in the way of precipitation after more than 65 mm of rain fell in the Kelowna region on Monday night.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers for Thursday with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The EOC is asking the public to leave debris washing up on shore from the Mission Creek flood in place until water levels recede as it helps to protect from further shore erosion. Boaters are also asked to make no wake near the shoreline. https://t.co/Oy7eofxw4W pic.twitter.com/E3mkJDLfiN — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) June 15, 2022

The public is asked to leave debris, washing up on shore from the Mission Creek flood, in place until water levels recede as it helps to protect from further shore erosion.

Boaters are also asked to be mindful of their speed and wake to prevent the risk of property damage.

Sand and bags available

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags are available.

Residents in affected areas that may be concerned about their properties can pick up sand and sandbags at the Capital News Centre located at the corner of Gordon and Lequime Roads.

What a local state of emergency means

Emergency powers available to the local authorities include:

• acquire or use any land or personal property considered necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• authorize or require any person to render assistance of a type that the person is qualified to provide to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• cause the evacuation of persons and the removal of livestock, animals and personal property from any area of British Columbia that is or may be affected by an emergency or a disaster and make arrangements for the adequate care and protection of those persons, livestock, animals and personal property;

• authorize the entry into any building or on any land, without warrant, by any person in the course of implementing an emergency plan or program or if otherwise considered by the minister to be necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• cause the demolition or removal of any trees, structures or crops if the demolition or removal is considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate in order to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• construct works considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster.

For up-to-date information on the situation on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website or follow them on Twitter.

Emergency numbers to keep close

Who to call:

• To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1.

• To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

• City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

• City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

• District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

• District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

• Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

• Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Areas East and West: 250-763-4918.

