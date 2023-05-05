@mattwoollam

Flood destruction leaves homes inhabitable on Okanagan Indian Band

Locals appreciate the community coming together to help sandbag

Angela Miller

lives in Westshore Estates, near where the flooding has wreaked havoc at Parker Cove. She said she was sandbagging at Parker Cove all night last night.

Miller said the flooding has been a challenge for locals, but it’s been uplifting to see the amount of support offered to affected residents.

“It is heartwarming seeing all the community that has come together, especially south of the bridge there,” she said. “It’s definitely upsetting to see people lose their homes and stuff but it’s also nice to see the community come together and all work hard.”

Miller has been at the scene of the flooding of the residential area off Falcon Avenue, and says it appears some of the homes are now unlivable due to damage by the flood waters.

The OKIB issued an evacuation order Thursday afternoon for 130 Deer Street, 114 Elk Street and 53 Lakeshore Drive. An additional evacuation order on Falcon was issued Friday. Previous evacuation orders were issued for Falcon Avenue, and evacuation alerts were issued for Grouse Avenue, Deer Street, Elk Street and Lakeshore Drive.

The evacuation orders are due to “immediate danger to life and safety caused by flooding of Whiteman’s Creek,” the OKIB said.

READ MORE: Flooding causes extensive damage at Parker Cove on Westside

READ MORE: Volunteers sandbag for hours to protect Westside as further evacuations ordered

