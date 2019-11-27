Five-vehicle crash slows traffic on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning

Kelowna’s morning commute got off to a hapless start on Wednesday morning.

A five-car crash on Dilworth Drive just before 11 a.m. brought traffic to a standstill. Mid-day commuters were delayed as a convoy of cars looked to be involved in a rear-ender that may have been caused by a semi-truck when traffic was stopped at the red light at Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way.

Emergency crews remain on scene and there have been no updates on the severity of any injuries.

Traffic heading south towards the Mission is getting rerouted as emergency crews work to clean the crash.

