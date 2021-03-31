First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house, two counts of breaching release order

The first of three upcoming criminal trials for a notorious South Okanagan repeat offender resulted in the charges being stayed Tuesday (March 30) in Penticton Provincial Court..

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house and two counts of breaching his release order with the trial beginning Monday. The charges stem from a September 2020 incident in Kaleden.

The Crown ultimately decided to drop the charges against Lamb after hearing from his mother during the trial.

READ MORE: Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

The alleged offence occurred less than a month after he is accused of randomly attacking two young boys — aged four and 10 — in Kaleden Park in August 2020.

Lamb pleaded not guilty to the two assault charges as his trial began in February. On the first day of his trial, a 10-year-old victim testified that a man came up to him at the park and said something about a man in a wheelchair and then grabbed the boy’s neck ‘hard’ and slapped him with his other hand. That trial is set to resume April 19.

READ MORE: ‘He grabbed my neck hard and with his other hand he slapped me’- boy testifies in trial

It was expected that Lamb would also stand trial today (March 31) for charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Penticton store with a bat. On that file, he’s charged with assault with a weapon and breaching his bail. That trial has since been moved to a later date.

A Supreme Court Justice granted Lamb bail in February, but court filings show he’s stayed behind bars.

In February, Lamb faced another trial for assaulting a police officer. A judge sentenced him to one day in jail.

READ MORE: Bryan Lamb back in jail after less than two weeks out on bail



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court