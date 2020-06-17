Firearms, ammunition were stolen from Penticton residence on June 9, mid-day. (Black Press Media files)

Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

RCMP say the firearms were located inside a detached garage, secured in a firearms safe

An unknown number of suspects broke into and stole several firearms and ammunition from a Penticton garage, in broad daylight on June 9.

RCMP explained in a release June 17 that all firearms were located inside a detached garage, secured inside a firearms safe, when they were stolen some time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The residence is located on the 200 block of Douglas Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Oliver man injured in town's second shooting in three days

READ MORE: Defunding local RCMP 'not an option' say Penticton politicians

