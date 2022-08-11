(Black Press file photo)

Fire sparks near Monte Lake

The cause is said to be lightning

A new fire has sparked near Monte Lake.

The Duck Meadows fire was discovered Thursday.

It is currently estimated at only 0.01 hectares, but sits close to Highway 97.

The blaze is said to be lightning caused.

