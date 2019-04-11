Fire quickly doused in West Kelowna

Fire in West Kelowna put out quickly.

Early Thursday West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at a residence in Lakeview Heights.

Crews quickly ensured everyone was out of the building and knocked down the fire. Due to the early actions, everyone made it out safe and the fire was contained to a single room.

READ MORE: BUNNY SANCTUARY CLOSED

“The cause of the fire is not suspicious and is deemed accidental in nature,” said West Kelowna fire chief, Jason Brolund.

”The resident was awoken to the smell of smoke by a recently installed smoke detector. Smoke alarms save lives and this is a definite reminder that a few minutes spent ensuring your smoke detector is working could make a big difference for you and your family.”

Three engines and 12 firefighters responded to the scene from Lakeview Heights, Westbank and Rose Valley stations. Emergency responders from BCEHS and the RCMP provided support.

