A wildfire burning near Oyama Lake has some residents on evacuation alert Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)

Second fire puts Oyama residents on evacuation alert

Out-of-control blaze in Oyama Lake Eco Lodge area

Some Oyama residents are on high alert due to a wildfire burning out of control.

The blaze, near the Eco Lodge area is being actioned by air tankers and helicopters, and it is not the same fire sparked Monday.

“They told me that the fire is out of control and something exploded so be on standby for evacuation,” Oyama Lake Road resident Nickie Burditt said.

Water bombers are circling the Oyama Lake fire, on the east hill of Oyama.

Burditt can see the orange glow and bombers circling above.

Further updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

An air tanker drops retardant on the Oyama Lake wildfire Tuesday evening. (Video still)

