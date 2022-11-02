Fire on Enterprise Way in Kelowna had educational purpose

The ‘blaze’ was reported at 2255 Enterprise Way

What was reported as a smoke and flame coming from a building along Enterprise Way on Nov.2 actually turned out to be Bring Your Kids to Work Day at Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1.

The blaze was reported at 2255 Enterprise, which is the address of Hall No. 1.

“It was just a demonstration, we have a couple of burn cubicles that we use to show the public the difference between a sprinklered room and a non-sprinklered room,” said Scott Clarke, platoon captain. “That’s what they were doing today.”

More than 15 young people and their parents took in the demonstration under the careful watch of the Kelowna Fire Department.

