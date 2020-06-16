UPDATE: Fire ignites inside RV on Mills Road in Kelowna

Rick Methot, Black Press Media Robert Wisla, Black Press Media

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

According to fire crews no one was inside the RV when it burst into flames on Mills Road, Tuesday.

The vehicle may not have been insured according to RCMP on scene.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Mills Road is now open to traffic.

Emergency crews are on scene of a fully involved RV fire on Mills Road near Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Mills Road is closed while firefighters extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. and might have spread to nearby trees.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if the RV was driving at the time of the blaze.

FortisBC is on scene as the fire may spread to a power pole.

