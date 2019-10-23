Firefighters prepare to get onto the roof of Lakeside Manor. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Fire extinguished in roof of Shuswap retirement residence

Residents moved back to Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm from regional district building

Update: The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports that residents of Lakeside Manor Retirement Residence have expressed concerns that their relatives and friends may be worried about their well-being.

They have been at the regional district building nearby and are now allowed back in their apartments.

The fire that started Wednesday morning at a retirement residence in Salmon Arm was extinguished about 8 a.m.

Residents at Lakeside Manor Retirement Residence, 681 Harbourfront Dr., heard the fire alarm go off about an hour earlier. Crews responded shortly after to find black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

For a while residents in wheelchairs were not able to be evacuated as they could not use the elevator. Evacuated residents were taken to a nearby Columbia Shuswap Regional District building.

Firefighters prepared to get onto the roof of the building to deal with the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire around 8 a.m. and were preparing to leave the scene.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected
Next story
Get more out of your pumpkin this Halloween

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna fire station being relocated

The city will be moving the Olalla Road station to Lakeview Heights

Get more out of your pumpkin this Halloween

The Regional District Waste Reduction Office encourages people to compost their pumpkins after Halloween

Rockets continue road trip Wednesday night in Prince Geroge

Kelowna dropped game one of their four game road-trip on Saturday against Kamloops

Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate 30 year anniversary

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event

Impressive hometown win for Okanagan Marathon runner

Vik Bains celebrated his first-ever career win on his Kelowna home course on Oct. 20

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

Fire extinguished in roof of Shuswap retirement residence

Residents moved back to Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm from regional district building

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

Lorenzo’s Cafe has its last hurrah in North Okanagan

The music venue east of Enderby is shutting down after 24 years, and plays its final show Oct. 26

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Most Read