Fire destroys Lake Country garage, believed to be accidental

Deputy Chief Brent Penner says there were no injuries, fire was contained to the detached garage

A fire that destroyed a Lake Country garage is believed to have been accidental.

The blaze occurred on Long Road just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

Lake Country Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner said two command vehicles, three engines and about 15 personnel rolled out to control the fire in the large, detached garage.

“When we arrived there the fire was fully involved and coming out the front and both sides and the roof of the structure,” Penner said.

No one was injured as a result, and the fire was prevented from spreading to neighbouring structures.

“It could have been more serious,” Penner said, adding the Carr’s Landing fire station helped out with manual labour and clean-up while also covering the Lake Country department area in case any other calls came in.

Penner said he is heading back to the scene Friday afternoon to confirm the cause, but so far, all indication points to the fire being accidental.

Brendan Shykora

