UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

According to Kelowna fire department platoon captain Kelly Stephens, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Stephens said there was about 150 gallons of flammable material in the shed, as well as woodworking supplies, which fueled the fire.

UPDATE: 8:12 p.m.

A metalworking shed in Rutland is destroyed after flames tore through the structure about 7:45 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

Reports initially indicated the structure was a home; however according to the owner of the property the building was a workshop – no one lived on site.

The intersection of Webster and Girard Road is blocked off to traffic, while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if there was more than one structure affected by the fire. The property is overgrown and causing issues for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

———-

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at Webster Road and Girard Road, in Kelowna.

Visible flame can be seen shooting from the side of a home.

RELATED: Unruly restaurant patron sets hedge on fire

There are reports that the blaze started in a woodshed at the back of the house.

According to those on scene the back of the residence is destroyed.

RELATED: Threat prompts evacuation of Kelowna retirement home

A dark plum of smoke can be seen rising in the sky from Rutland.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

Want to sit on the Kelowna school board? Here’s how to do it

Central Okanagan Public Schools will be holding an information session

Smoke, sizzle and sauce: Ribfest is back in Kelowna

Despite smoky skies, rib fans turn out to City Park to for their saucy meat-eaters’ delight

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Despite heavy smoke, flights still getting into and out of Kelowna’s airport

But flying public still advised to check status of flights on airport’s website before going to YLW

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

B.C. punk pioneer Randy Rampage had a ‘heart of gold’

The bassist for Vancouver’s D.O.A died at his Vancouver home earlier this month of an apparent heart attack

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Man drives car into Shuswap 7-Eleven building, starts fire, witnesses say

No one reported to have major injuries but building badly damaged

Vernon Vipers welcome five-brother act

Andres boys from Minnesota attend BCHL training camp

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

Most Read