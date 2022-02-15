Fire destroys 6 businesses including Beach Bunnies on Highway 97 in Kelowna

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Fire crews were called to 2777 Highway 97 north just before 2 a.m.

At least six businesses were destroyed by the blaze.

According to platoon captain Scott Clarke, people were leaving the escort agency Beach Bunnies when crews arrived on the scene, early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One man arrived on scene about 7:30 a.m. to report he had several vehicles in the building, however, the roof had collapsed onto them.

An excavator is on the way to the scene to demolish the rest of the building as it’s unstable.

Two lanes of Highway 97 are closed northbound after a large fire broke out at a business near the intersection with McCurdy Road.

The blaze started sometime early Tuesday morning at the Blue Heights building complex near the Lexus dealership.

Traffic is impacted in the area and drivers are asked to slow down as emergency crews are still on scene.

Smoke and flame can still be seen in the area.

Power is out to 12 FortisBC customers near the fire.

The Blue Heights building complex along Highway 97 is completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Problem property owned by province pesters Kelowna council

