Fire crews respond to incident on Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna

A curling iron was to blame for a business on Lawrence Avenue filling up with smoke Thursday. (Aug. 11) morning.
Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) crews were called to 587 Lawrence Avenue around 8:45 a.m. and reported smoke in VN Organic Spa & Nails. KFD tells Capital News a curling iron was left plugged in overnight and it fell onto a planter, causing the smoke.
There were no injuries and no damage to the inside of the business.
Breaking – Smoke was found coming out of a spa and nail salon in downtown #Kelowna. Lawrence Ave is closed between Richter and The District Mall. More to come @kelownacapnews @todayinbc pic.twitter.com/jhlzzajqDI
