Reports of white smoke filling a building at 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Reports of white smoke filling a building at 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Fire crews respond to incident on Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna

Reports of white smoke filling a business

A curling iron was to blame for a business on Lawrence Avenue filling up with smoke Thursday. (Aug. 11) morning.

Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) crews were called to 587 Lawrence Avenue around 8:45 a.m. and reported smoke in VN Organic Spa & Nails. KFD tells Capital News a curling iron was left plugged in overnight and it fell onto a planter, causing the smoke.

There were no injuries and no damage to the inside of the business.

Damaged planter from inside 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Damaged planter from inside 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfireKelowna

Previous story
Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton
Next story
Cyclist hit by vehicle at Ethel Street and Stockwell Avenue

Just Posted

Kelowna Councillor Mohini Singh. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Crime, affordable housing top concerns in Kelowna councillor’s bid for re-election

Queens Park Child Care Centre in Penticton on July 27 (Photo - YMCA of Okanagan/Facebook)
‘Y’ in the Okanagan gets a name change

Bulletin regions do not include Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley Regional District.
Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

(Michael Potestio/Kamloops This Week)
Body pulled from Thompson River in Kamloops