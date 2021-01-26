Fire snuffed in Vernon home

No visible smoke, flames from area of reported structure fire

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a structure fire on Valleyview Place Jan. 26, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are mopping up after a structure fire Tuesday night in a home on Valleyview Place.

Crews responded to a report of the blaze just after 5 p.m. Around 15 firefighters were still on scene with RCMP just after 6 p.m.

No smoke is visible and the fire has already been extinguished, but fire crews continue to work around the property. Crews could be seen with fans at the front door trying to clear smoke from the house.

Fire personnel at the scene said everyone got out safely, though a cat may still be unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages is unknown at this time.

The Morning Star has reached out to the City of Vernon for more details.

