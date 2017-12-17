Firefighters move an absorbent boom into place at the mouth of Penticton Creek to block a spill of a petroleum product into Okanagan Lake. (Steve Kidd/Western News)

Fire crews investigating oil sheen on Penticton Creek

Fire crews are working to contain the oil from spreading

A sharp-eyed walker in Okanagan Lake Park helped prevent an oil spill from entering Okanagan Lake Sunday afternoon.

“Somebody was on the bridge and they reported an oil slick on the creek,” said the Penticton Fire Department’s Capt. Ken Younghusband. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:30 p.m. and saw the oil sheen on the surface of Penticton Creek and began dealing with the problem.

“We traced it back to a storm drain here and there is a very small amount of oil coming out, or some kind of petroleum product,” said Younghusband, explaining the fire crews and Penticton works crews were trying to trace where it might have entered the storm system.

“We set up a boom at the mouth of the creek and we’re still trying to track down the source,” said Younghusband, who said the spill wouldn’t likely result in any major environmental damage.

“No serious damage, it’s a very small amount. It’s a very short distance too, before we can collect it,” he said, adding that the boom will prevent most of it from getting in the lake.

“I spoke to the ministry of the environment, they gave us a few pointers on how they would like to see that boom set up,” he said. “We are going to leave it in place overnight and come check it in the morning, see if some of the pads need to be changed.

“In the meantime, we are going to try to track down that source and see where it is coming from.”

Previous story
Cyclist struck in morning crash
Next story
Charges for the attempted murder of an Oliver man dropped

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Immunization clinics this week

Meningococcal outbreak prompts vaccines across Okanagan

Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

‘Tis the season for giving

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

Undermanned Rockets pick up three points in Victoria in last BCMML games prior to Christmas

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

Most Read