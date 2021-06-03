VIDEO: Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

A fire at a sawmill on Highway 97 and Grandview Flats Road has closed the road. (Dylan Mahzorhaal photo) Traffic is slowed on Highway 97 north of Vernon after a fire broke out beside the highway Thursday morning, June 3, near Grandview Flats Road. (Jennifer Bellmann photo) Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo) Thick, dark smoke and flames erupt from Mardan Lumber off Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland Thursday morning around 10 a.m. (Karryann Maki photo) An air bomber drops retardant on a lumber yard blaze north of Vernon Thursday, June 3. (Jennifer Bellmann photo)

Highway 97 is closed to traffic between Vernon and Falkland due to a fire.

Thick, black smoke can be seen from the blaze, at Mardan Lumber Sales near Grandview Flats and Tonasket roads. Multiple explosions can also be heard from the volatile blaze.

Motorists are being turned around as crews battle the fire and a detour is in place.

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated an emergency operations centre due to the wildfire near Round Lake Road.

“Any progression of this incident will be related to winds causing concern to local area residents,” the township said in it’s activation notice.

Multiple fire departments are on scene, including Okanagan Indian Band, BX-Swan Lake, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Coldstream. BC Wildfire Service is also actioning the fire from above with retardant being dropped by planes.

Aim Roads is conducting traffic control.

**STRUCTURE FIRE** has CLOSED #BCHwy97 north of #ArmstrongBC at Tonasket Rd. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no detour available at this time. Check @DriveBC for updates on this event. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/siTO4BlqB6 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 3, 2021

This is the second fire at the mill in recent years. A blaze was sparked at Mardan in May 2016.

A helicopter is bucketing water on a fire at Mardan Lumber Sales in Spallumcheen. Read more here: https://t.co/ODZMDVNz3F pic.twitter.com/U3fQbSbCY8 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 3, 2021

