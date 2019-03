Emergency crews are on scene

Emergency crews are on scene to extinguish flames at Buckerfield’s Ltd. in Salmon Arm.

Grey smoke is rising from the building at 10 Avenue. Witnesses on scene say that the fire started from the rear or the building.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 6:15 p.m.

A reporter is on scene.

