The Oliver Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a local pot business on Highway 97 Tuesday morning (Feb. 22) (Photo courtesy of Oliver Fire Department’s Facebook)

The Oliver Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a local pot business on Highway 97 Tuesday morning (Feb. 22) (Photo courtesy of Oliver Fire Department’s Facebook)

Fire at Oliver pot shop deemed suspicious

RCMP are also investigating the blaze that started around 4:40 a.m.

An early morning fire at an Oliver pot shop is being called suspicious on Feb. 22.

Around 4:40 a.m., the Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of smoke off Highway 97.

Firefighters arrived to flames in a trailer and the business at the location, The Pot Doctor.

“First arriving units knocked down the exterior fire and proceeded to attack the fire at the interior of the two structures,” Oliver Fire reported on their Facebook post.

Quick work by the responding firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading in the business, they added.

Fire crews remained on scene and RCMP are investigating.

The Oliver FD is calling the fire suspicious.

READ MORE: Helicopter crash, tractor rollovers and wildfires push Oliver Fire Department to record year

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fire evacuationOkanagan

Previous story
Saving Golden’s Swiss Village: Dr. Johann Roduit and Dr. Ilona Spaar reflect on iconic B.C. spot
Next story
19 resident, 3 staff COVID cases at Vernon care home

Just Posted

The identity of the victim will remain anonymous because she is a minor (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Protests continue as West Kelowna students fight to remove alleged sexual abuser

Caitlin Gingras, 16, a Grade 11 student, has helped the Vernon Christian School Royals get to the provincial senior girls A basketball tournament for the first time in school history. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Gingras’ MVP performance propels Vernon Christian School

Penticton experienced colder than usual weather to start the week (Feb. 21 to 23) after setting heat records in early February. (File Photo)
Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, says Okanagan meteorologist

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Contributed)
Kelowna rep on urban mayors’ caucus encouraged by B.C. budget