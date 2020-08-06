This photo of the Marble Point fire north of Sicamous was taken about 9 a.m. Aug. 4, 2020, when it appeared to still be growing. (Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake photo)

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

The wildfire burning north of Sicamous near the Marble Point campground has been brought under control by B.C. Wildfire Service crews.

The fire was first spotted on the evening of Aug. 3 and fire crews and water bombers were working on it by the next day. By the morning of Aug. 5, crews had a permimeter held around the 1.8 hectare fire and did not expect it to grow further.

Read More: Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Read More: ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

According to Fire Information Officer Madison Smith, the fire was brought under control and reduced to 1.5 hectares by the morning of Aug. 6.

Rain is expected to begin falling on the Shuswap early in the afternoon on Aug. 6, but it brings with it the risk of a thunderstorm in the early evening.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

Just Posted

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

CrossFit Vernon celebrates a decade of community

For 10 years, CrossFit Vernon has been supporting their community

Vernon veteran reaches 101 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Birthday celebration through the window at care home

Water draws Vernon artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

Most Read