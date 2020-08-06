Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

The wildfire burning north of Sicamous near the Marble Point campground has been brought under control by B.C. Wildfire Service crews.
The fire was first spotted on the evening of Aug. 3 and fire crews and water bombers were working on it by the next day. By the morning of Aug. 5, crews had a permimeter held around the 1.8 hectare fire and did not expect it to grow further.
According to Fire Information Officer Madison Smith, the fire was brought under control and reduced to 1.5 hectares by the morning of Aug. 6.
Rain is expected to begin falling on the Shuswap early in the afternoon on Aug. 6, but it brings with it the risk of a thunderstorm in the early evening.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter